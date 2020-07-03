Paws Humane Society temporarily shuts down following COVID-19 concerns

Paws Humane Society announced they were temporarily closing their doors on their Facebook page after staff members were exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

The Facebook post says:

“For the safety of our guests and team members, we have decided to temporarily close our Adoption Center and Veterinary Clinic due to exposure with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. We will be taking this time to deep clean and ensure all exposed team members are tested. We will not reopen until we have an all clear. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates on when we feel it is safe and responsible to open. Thank you for your support, patience and understanding. Rest assured, during this closure we have approved team members continuing to care for the animals. Have a safe holiday weekend and see you all soon!”

April Engrisch says she stopped by to pick up medicine for her two dogs when a staff member broke the news.

“I came out here to get my babies’ flea pills, my dogs flea pills, and the heartworm but they’re closed due to COVID-19, somebody had COVID-19. It’s getting worse and it’s pretty bad and I’m scared now I don’t know where I’m gonna get my babies medicine at because this is the cheapest place to get my babies’ medicines,” Engrisch said.

Paws Humane had already planned to be closed for the fourth of July holiday.

They say they are unsure when they will reopen, but they are hoping to have doors open Monday.