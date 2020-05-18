Paws Humane to offer free dog food at Pet Food Pantry for families and shelters

Paws Humane is receiving 68,000 pounds of dog food from Landmark by American Journey Dog Food for families and shelters in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The staggering unemployment rate that emerged out of the coronavirus pandemic has left many families facing challenges when caring for their pets. In response to this growing problem, Paws Humane is offering pet food for families and shelters in the surrounding area.

“Paws Humane Society is committed to the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley in meeting the needs of families, community and other rescue organizations, facing food insecurity for their pets,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO.

This Saturday, May 23rd, Paws Humane will offer free dog food assistance and distribution not only to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley, but also to its regional shelter partners in neighboring counties such as Russell, Harris, Troup and Meriweather. The majority of the pet food will be distributed to these communities for pet owners experiencing hardship during this time while a portion of the food will also be used to feed shelter animals.

The Pet Food Pantry will be held at Paws Humane located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus, Georgia, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no appointment necessary for pet owners, but Animal Shelters interested in obtaining some of the dog food should call 706-987-8370 to inquire about an appointment.

Due to the specific donation received, only Landmark by American Journey Dog Food is available and offered at the May 23rd Pet Pantry. The pet food distribution is made possible by Best Friends Animal Society and Paws Humane’s corporate sponsors.

To learn more about Paws Humane or to donate to the shelter, click here.