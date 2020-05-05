Peachtree Mall reopens for shoppers following covid-19 concerns

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Georgia businesses are getting use to a new normal as the battle continues against COVID-19. In Columbus, the Peachtree Mall re-opened its doors today.

News 3’s cameras were not allowed to go inside of the Mall, but we went inside and saw stores that were opened was following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s order, with no more than 10 people inside of a store.

Nail and barbershops were also opened where customers wore a mask to protect themselves from the virus. Mall operators will have cleanings and are making arrangements with its food court seating to practice social distancing.

News 3 spoke with the General Manager who says crews are working hard to keep families safe with their new measures in place.

“Peachtree Mall has been increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations to over 20. We’ve also adjusted our food court seating to be more than 6 feet apart and we’e also reduced the amount of seating to allow our food court tenants to have lines that are socially distanced. We’re trying our best to communicate with the community,” says TaVida Rice, General Manager of Peachtree Mall.

Mall carousels, valet services, play areas and stroller rentals, are unavailable for customers until further notice.

The mall’s hours are limited from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.