COVID vaccine clinics in Columbus closed due to severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Dept. of Public Health vaccine clinic at Peachtree Mall has been stopped for the rest of the day due to bad weather. Georgia Emergency Management Agency has also temporarily “halting operations” their mass clinic at the Civic Center due to heavy rain and lighting, a spokesperson tells News 3.

There were about 1,500 second shots scheduled at the drive-thru clinic in the Peachtree Mall parking lot. They gave about 300 shots before closing.

About 10 a.m. Columbus deputy emergency management director Chace Corbett and DPH made the decision it was not safe to continue because of heavy lightning in the area.

Some shots were given before the clinic was closed for the day.

“It was not safe to continue,” Corbett said.

The clinic will be rescheduled, but a time and date has not yet been set.