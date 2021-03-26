 

 

COVID vaccine clinics in Columbus closed due to severe weather

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Dept. of Public Health vaccine clinic at Peachtree Mall has been stopped for the rest of the day due to bad weather. Georgia Emergency Management Agency has also temporarily “halting operations” their mass clinic at the Civic Center due to heavy rain and lighting, a spokesperson tells News 3.

There were about 1,500 second shots scheduled at the drive-thru clinic in the Peachtree Mall parking lot. They gave about 300 shots before closing.

About 10 a.m. Columbus deputy emergency management director Chace Corbett and DPH made the decision it was not safe to continue because of heavy lightning in the area. 

Some shots were given before the clinic was closed for the day.

“It was not safe to continue,” Corbett said.

The clinic will be rescheduled, but a time and date has not yet been set. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 75° 66°

Saturday

84° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 84° 64°

Sunday

81° / 49°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 81° 49°

Monday

71° / 57°
PM Showers
PM Showers 35% 71° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Showers
Showers 38% 74° 62°

Wednesday

76° / 45°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 76° 45°

Thursday

63° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 63° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
66°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
75°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
73°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
71°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
69°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories