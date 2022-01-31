Pediatric Care impacted by COVID surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – While local health officials say pediatric hospitalizations are not up from previous surges, but we are seeing the huge increase in COVID positive pediatric cases is impacting the system.

News 3 spoke with Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Rebecca Reamy who said it isn’t COVID hospitalizations that are weighing down the pediatric emergency department –BUT– the amount of pediatric patients that are coming in for non-COVID related problems who end up testing positive.

The increase in positive cases changes the way doctors are able to treat the patients because COVID-19 protocol must be put in place once they test positive.

“That doesn’t make it any easier to take care of these patients because if they’re in the hospital for something completely unrelated, if they’re COVID positive we have to take the time to fully gown and gloves, and we’re all wearing masks all the time in the hospital now, even when we’re in meetings with hospital staff so it’s really just a huge drain on the system altogether,“ said Dr. Reamy.

Dr. Reamy also shared during this most recent surge parents are quicker to bring their children in with mild systems that could be treated at home.

“People are tending to, much more now, bring children in for relatively mild symptoms because they think they might have COVID and they probably do, but they don’t need to come to the ER if it’s just because they have mild symptoms, wonder if they have COVID,” said Dr. Reamy. “Now certainly if a child is having difficulty breathing or they’re not able to eat or drink those are reasons they have to be in the hospital, but just because they might have COVID is not a reason to come in.”

She also encourages getting vaccinated–and vaccinating your children if they’re of age as our community’s vaccination rate is still low.