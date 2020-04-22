Phenix City poultry plant has third employee test positive for COVID-19

A worker inside a large East Alabama poultry processing has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, a company official confirmed.

An AlaTrade employee working in the Phenix City plant tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, according to Plant Manager Dave Robinson.

The employee had not been at work since late last week. Robinson tells News 3 that at least seven other workers have been put in a 14-quarantine.

It is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 by one of the workers at the Phenix City plant.

The previous two cases were earlier this month and those employees had not been in the plant for some time prior to testing positive.

The plant has a staff nurse and every employee’s temperature is taken prior to entering the facility. If you have a fever you are not allowed to enter. If you show symptoms you are required to be tested.

The AlaTrade plant employs about 700 people and is one of three in Alabama, the other two in the northern part of the state.

This particular plant processes roughly 4 million pounds of chicken per week.

The workers inside the facility are considered essential workers because of the nation’s food supply and have been working during the shutdown. There are signs outside the facility that proclaim these workers to be heroes.

“And they are heroes,” Robinson said. “Everyone of them who comes in here is a hero.”

When a COVID-19 case is reported, the plan follows CDC and Alabama Public Health guidelines. AlaTrade has also been working with Auburn University on best practices.