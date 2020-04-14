Phoebe administrator warns of dangers if Albany residents don’t abide by shelter in place

As the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany continues to slowly climb, the administrator is urging people to follow the Georgia shelter in place order.

There are now 1,957 confirmed cases and 66 deaths related to the Phoebe system, according to information released Tuesday afternoon. That is eight more cases and two more deaths than the previous day.

“We continue to hear about instances of large gatherings in the community,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “ We can’t stress enough how dangerous ignoring the state’s shelter-in-place order can be.”

People who are violating the order by Gov. Brian Kemp not only put their own health at risk, but the health of their loved ones, Stener said.

“Irresponsible actions make it more likely that we will continue to see waves of COVID patients for some time to come,” Steiner said. “The Phoebe Family continues to be on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, but it will take a community effort to win that battle,”

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 1,857

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 55

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 11

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 145

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 151

Total Negative Results – 3,242

Total Patients Recovered – 973