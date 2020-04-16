Phoebe announces nine more COVID deaths, Albany hospital CEO says its a ‘wakeup call’

As the number of COVID-19 cases inside the Phoebe Health System starts to slow, the number of deaths increased Thursday, according to a new release.

There were nine additional deaths in the system, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 76.

“While the number of COVID-19 cases we are seeing has plateaued for now, most of the COVID patients coming into our emergency rooms are critically ill,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “Unfortunately, today, we are reporting an additional 9 deaths of COVID-positive patients. That equals the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day since this public health emergency began.”

That should be a wakeup call to anyone who thinks he or she is safe from this virus, Steiner.

“COVID-19 is a vicious illness that continues to claim lives in our community, and we must all take the threat seriously,” Steiner said. “I remain extremely proud of the compassion and commitment with which the Phoebe Family is caring for our community and appreciative of the support our team is getting. We are truly in this together.”

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 1,963

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 64

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 12

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 129

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 23

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 47

Total Negative Results – 3,476

Total Patients Recovered – 1,132

In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 212 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 133 negative results and 79 positives, including nine additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.