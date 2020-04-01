Phoebe begins releasing numbers on COVID-19 patients who have recovered

After several weeks of releasing data that includes deaths, number of COVID-19 patients and tests pending, the Phoebe Healthcare system added another metric to its numbers.

For the first time, Phoebe is reporting the number of its COVID-19 patients who have recovered.

“We still haven’t reached the peak of this public health crisis in southwest Georgia, and people definitely need to continue to stay home and minimize the spread of the illness,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “But it’s also important for us to show our community there is hope for patients who are seriously ill enough to require hospitalization.”

Phoebe has taken a conservative approach in defining a “recovered patient” as someone who tested positive and self-isolated at home for at least 14 days from the testing date, or a hospital inpatient who has been discharged for at least 10 days, according to information released by the Albany-based system.

On Tuesday, the hospital celebrated the release of a patient from our main hospital who had been intubated in one of our intensive care units.

“After he was extubated, he continued to recover in ICU then on one of our general COVID-19 floors,” Steiner said. “When he left that floor yesterday to go home, our staff lined the hallways to cheer him on. We hope to see many more cases like that in the days and weeks to come.”

There are 91 recovered patients throughout Phoebe Putney Health System.

Phoebe by the numbers:

Total Positive Results – 685

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 31

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 54

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 16

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0

Total Positive External Patients – 582

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 80

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 15

Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 5

Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,011

Total Negative Results – 1,126

Total Patients Recovered – 91