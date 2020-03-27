Phoebe reports first two COVID-19 deaths in Sumter hospital; Albany cases continue to rise

Two Phoebe Sumter patients have become the first Phoebe Healthcare system deaths outside of the flagship hospital in Albany, according to a news release on Friday.

That brings to 16 the total of deaths in the Phoebe system. The 18 Phoebe deaths are part of the 64 deaths reported across Georgia.

“We are saddened by the first deaths in our community from COVID-19,” said Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center chief executive officer. “Unfortunately, this is a reminder of the seriousness of this public health crisis and the devastating impact it can have on some who contract the virus. We continue to treat a growing number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter, including some who are critically ill.”

The virus is continuing to spread in southwest Georgia, according to Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.

“The Albany area was hit hard at the beginning of this crisis, but other areas could soon see what we have been dealing with for two and a half weeks,” Steiner said. “We urge the good folks across our great state to be prepared and do all they can to minimize the spread of this awful virus,”

Phoebe by the numbers: