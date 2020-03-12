Piedmont Columbus has pre-entry screenings for COVID-19 at Midtown, Northside Campus ERs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Columbus Regional now has pre-entry screenings for coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms at their Midtown and Northside Campus Emergency Departments.

The hospital, a state Tier 1 Treatment Hospital for Serious Infectious Disease, released new information on their coronavirus preparedness. The local hospital serves 16 counties and provides advanced emergency services as the regional coordinating hospital for Region 1.

“We are trained and ready and I’m confident in our ability to appropriately respond and treat any presumptive COVID-19 patients,” said Scott Hill, Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO.

Piedmont says they continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, as they have from the beginning of the outbreak. The organization says they are intensifying their efforts as COVID-19 activity increases across the country.

Piedmont released a list of steps they are taking to handle the virus locally:

We continue to reinforce the use of appropriate isolation procedures for patients with symptoms.

The COVID-19 travel questionnaire has been added to our electronic medical record, Epic, which connects the Piedmont system across all our facilities statewide.

As of this week, we established a system-wide incident command center to monitor and address COVID-19-related issues, now that Georgia is seeing presumptive positive cases.

Piedmont has adopted new restrictions for visitors, which are determined by leadership at each of our hospitals depending on their assessment of the area’s specific situation.

Piedmont’s release says pre-entry screenings at the Midtown and Northside Campus Emergency Departments will be performed by designated staff at each entrance, using the CDC’s most updated COVID-19 indicators.