Piedmont Columbus Regional converts one Midtown floor to treat COVID-19 patients

Piedmont Columbus Regional has converted one floor of its Midtown hospital to COVID-19 patients only, a spokesperson confirmed to News 3 Friday afternoon.

All of the COVID-19 patients and those presumed to have the virus will be treated in what the hospital is calling a cohort unit, Jessica Roberts said.

The Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside hospital will transfer its COVID-19 cases or those suspected to have the virus to the Midtown campus.

As of Friday afternoon, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muscogee County, according to the West Central Georgia Health District. There are likely more cases in the local hospitals because they take patients from outside of the county and state, a health district spokesperson said.

There are 11 hospitals in the Piedmont Healthcare system, most of them in the Metro Atlanta area. It is the largest single healthcare system in the state.

Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill has received a battlefield promotion in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Hill has been named the system chief operating officer. It means increased responsibilities as Hill will continue to manage the Columbus hospitals.

Piedmont’s system COVID-19 Incident Command Center is based at Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown, and it has been operational for two weeks.

The command center leverages real-time dashboards at its disposal that allow it to track capacity, ICU beds, supplies and critical equipment system-wide. The command center can then direct resources, such as staffing and equipment, as needed to Piedmont facilities in need as they make requests.

Clinical staff are trained to answer questions from providers and employees on the phone. And, if necessary, they can escalate to command center leadership to respond to front-line providers.