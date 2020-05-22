Piedmont Columbus Regional doctors see a rise in bicycle accidents amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional are working hard treating not only COVID-19 patients but those who are peddling their way through the pandemic.

Since the pandemic kids from ages 3 to 15 have been coming in and out of the hospital for treatment. The accidental injuries have increased because more kids are out of school and are now at home.



News 3 spoke with experts who say lately they’ve been getting all sorts of bicycle-related injuries and they want parents to use caution.

“We are seeing an increase in accidental injuries, bike injuries, ATV injuries, and also accidental ingestions,” says Kristin Hinton Clinical Manager of Pediatric Emergency Department.

“Its hard to even find a bike to buy so that’s an amazing thing kids need to be out and active and ride their bikes but the biggest thing is they need the helmet to go along without the bike,” says Pam Fair, Safe Kids Columbus Director.

Hinton says during COVID-19 the hospital is seeing a decrease in the number of parents checking in their kids for routine checkups.

Another way to avoid bike-related injures is to wear protective gear such as elbow and knee pads.