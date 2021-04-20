Piedmont Columbus Regional mobile clinic offers COVID vaccine to homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a week delay, some in the Columbus homeless and transient community got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

The event at SafeHouse Ministries scheduled last week but had to be postponed when the Johnson & Johnson one-does vaccine was pulled from distribution over safety concerns.

About a dozen people got the vaccine being distributed by Piedmont Columbus Regional.

“We have been trying to reach out to some of the communities that haven’t been served as closely as other communities have over the last couple of months,” said Dr. Gregory Foster, a Piedmont Columbus Regional physician. “We have been trying to reach the vulnerable that don’t have easy access to the vaccine.”

The clinic was set up inside the homeless ministry in space that has been used to quarantine those have and been exposed to the virus.

Instead of J&J, Moderna shots were given at the clinic. That requires two shots instead of one. That’s a concern with a transient community.

“There is certainly that concern,” Foster said. “But I think the studies are also showing that even getting one shot offers some immunity. And we think that’s going to be beneficial. But I think our backup and how we are going to reach out to these folks will get most of these folks back for their second shot.”

Piedmont Columbus Regional will have another mobile clinic Saturday morning from 9 to 12 at Victory Mission on North Lumpkin Road.