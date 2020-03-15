Piedmont Columbus Regional under visitor restrictions as coronavirus concerns grow

Piedmont Healthcare announced Sunday afternoon that it will restrict visitors as the Coronavirus crisis continues.

The Atlanta-based provider owns and operates 11 hospitals in Georgia, including Piedmont Columbus Regional.

There will be no more than two visitors allowed per patient allowed inside the facilities. Children ages 13 and under — except for those who are coming in for healthcare services — will not be allowed.

In addition, all visitors will undergo health screenings, according to the news release. All hospital visitor entrances will be closed except for designated areas. To be allowed entry, all visitors must pass a health screening, which includes the following criteria:

— Visitors with fever, cough, sore throat or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted.

— Visitors displaying symptoms of other acute respiratory illness, as well as those who have traveled recently outside the United States, will not be admitted.

— Visitors who have had close contact with individuals who are known to be infected or suspected of being infected will not be admitted.

— Visitors who are admitted will wear an armband or sticker to signify they have been safely screened. People with increased risk of chronic conditions and existing comorbidities are advised not to visit. Piedmont will monitor waiting rooms and other common areas for excess congregation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Leigh Hamby, M.D. “Safety is at the center of our organization and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals.”

Another area provider has restricted visitors, altogether.

Phoebe, based in Albany, is temporarily suspending visitation at all Phoebe hospitals.

The Phoebe action comes as six new cases of COVID-19 were reported late Saturday in Albany.

“We know coronavirus is in our community, and we are at a critical point to try to minimize transmission. A stricter visitation policy is just one more step we think is wise to protect our patients, staff and community,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

No visitors will be allowed for patients who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

