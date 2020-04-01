Piedmont’s 11-hospital COVID-19 response is being coordinated out of Columbus command center

Piedmont Healthcare System has hospitals scattered from the north Georgia mountains to Columbus.

The 11 hospitals make up the largest healthcare network in the state. And the Piedmont statewide effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak is being coordinated in Columbus.

WRBL News 3 got a tour of the facility at the Piedmont Midtown campus on Wednesday.

The space is about the size of three hospital rooms — but hundreds of rooms and the care inside those rooms is being managed from it.

It’s a combination of high-tech and old-school black boards and poster paper.

But the information is critical for the Piedmont Healthcare System to manage the COVID-19 crisis that has hit each of its hospitals.

Everything from bed management to information technology is available to the employees who staff the facility 24/7.

Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill has been promoted to system chief operating officer during this pandemic. The command center is one of his responsibilities.

Critical data from all the Piedmont properties, from Athens, to Atlanta to Peachtree City to Newnan, is available.

“Really, these are set up to serve our folks who are at the bedside,” Hill said. “We’re looking at resources from a system level, local level. And then we also have a regional coordinating level. Both Piedmont Columbus and Piedmont Athens serve as regional coordinating hospitals within the state. There’s a lot going on inside.”

It opened on March 10th and with the coronvirus crisis weeks from its peak in Georgia there is no closing date in sight.

News 3’s cameras were not allowed inside the room during the tour. The video you saw was provided by Piedmont Columbus Regional.