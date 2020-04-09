Pine Mountain farm sees spike in business during coronavirus pandemic

One farm in the Chattahoochee Valley is seeing a spike in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Jackson, co-owner Jenny Jack Farm in Pine Mountain, Ga., tells News 3 the spike in business has been noticeable.

“We have seen a really large increase in the interest of our farm since the coronavirus began to permeate our nation,” Jackson said. “When some sort of crisis hits, I think a lot of folks stop in with a question: ‘How they’re going to eat something like this happens?'”

Customers who lined up for the fresh produce agreed.

“I don’t even go into a grocery store,” said Joy Foote. “I only order online. I’m really trying trying to be good about social distancing and just be careful.”

In addition to the early spring vegetables being sold, people are also buying plants to grow their own.

“Our plant sells have doubled just our vegetables in micro greens operations,” Jackson said. “We have seen an increase in sales.”

Mellanie Wade says the farm is a way to supplement grocery shopping, not a replacement.

“It won’t keep me from going to the public grocery store,” she said. “There are definitely things I need there, as well. But it will limit my opportunities to have to do that.”

Judy Westbrook agreed.

“I am not having to go into the grocery store as often,” she said. “I come here for the things that I need.”

Jenny Jack cuts out the middle man.

“We are the growers and also the marketers,” Jackson said. “I think people are really appreciative being the fact that a lot less hands are touching the food when you are buying from a local farm. You know we grow it then we sell it.”