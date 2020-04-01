Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients being evaluated as treatment by Red Cross

The Red Cross is trying to find ways for patients who have recovered fully from coronavirus to donate their plasma to treat others still seriously ill with COVID-19.
They are establishing a new program with clinicians to evaluate the use of the donated plasma for treating current patients because convalescent plasma contains antibodies to fight the virus, according to the Red Cross.
Online, the Red Cross has two forms to fill out for those interested in the program.
One form is for patients who contracted coronavirus and recovered, asking for donations of plasma.
The second form is for care providers or clinicians who is interested in receiving convalescent plasma, or wants to refer potential donors to the Red Cross.