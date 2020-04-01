Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients being evaluated as treatment by Red Cross

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Red Cross is trying to find ways for patients who have recovered fully from coronavirus to donate their plasma to treat others still seriously ill with COVID-19.

They are establishing a new program with clinicians to evaluate the use of the donated plasma for treating current patients because convalescent plasma contains antibodies to fight the virus, according to the Red Cross.

Online, the Red Cross has two forms to fill out for those interested in the program.

One form is for patients who contracted coronavirus and recovered, asking for donations of plasma.

The second form is for care providers or clinicians who is interested in receiving convalescent plasma, or wants to refer potential donors to the Red Cross.