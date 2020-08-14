Politicians at odds over mask use, while experts warn face coverings are necessary to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Whitney Wild

Posted:

(CNN)- Grim news on the coronavirus pandemic: Wednesday was the deadliest day of the crisis since May, with close to 1,500 Americans losing their lives. 

Joe Biden says deaths will decrease if a nationwide mask mandate is instituted. But President Trump disagrees and attacked the presumptive democratic nominee’s pandemic plan. 

After a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, joe biden is advocating a national mask mandate. 

President Trump is blasting Biden’s plan. 

President Trump says the commander-in-chief can’t compel people to wear masks. 

Instead, the president says it’s up to the governors to decide what happens in their state. 

More than 75% of states, along with Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, have some kind of mask requirement in place. 

Still, wearing a face covering has become political, despite the science proving its effectiveness. 

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this warning: 

But Redfield said it could be turned around if at least 95% of Americans wear masks, follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands.  

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast now predicts even more coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. over the next month. 

This graph shows the current tallies for COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the U-S. 

John Hopkins University calculates more than 167,000 people have died from the virus. 

The CDC predicts that number will rise to about 189,000 by September 5. 

