Popular Columbus priest hospitalized, fighting COVID-19, according to archbishop’s Facebook post

A popular Columbus Catholic priest is hospitalized and fighting COVID-19, according to a social media post by the archbishop of the Dioces of Savannah.

Father Dan O’Connell is the pastor of Holy Family Church in downtown Columbus. He has been at the church for about 10 years. This is his second assignment in Columbus, previously he had been the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in South Columbus.

“Please pray for Father Dan O’Connell, one of our Savannah priests who tested positive for COVID-19,” Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer posted on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon “Today, he was moved into the ICU.

There has been an out pouring of prayers and love for “Father Dan” on the archbishop’s Facebook page.

“Jesus, I Trust that you are with Fr. Dan tonight and he is surrounded with your healing love,” Kim Shabi posted. “Please be his strength against this virus. In Your Name We Pray. Amen.”

The sentiment was similar in the more than 350 comments.

“May our blessed Mother wrap her loving arms around you and may the Divine Physician Intercede with the doctors who care for you!!! Praying for you Father,” Susie Jordan wrote.