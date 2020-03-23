Positive cases of coronavirus in Georgia rises to 772, deaths still at 25, 9 cases locally

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases confired of COVID-19 continues to grow in Georgia, with 772 cases confirmed and 25 deaths in the state. So far, there are still only two confirmed cases in Columbus.

As of today’s daily noon report, the number increased from the 620 cases and 25 deaths reported during last night’s 7 p.m. update.

Both cases reported in Columbus have ties to Fort Benning, with both coming out of Martin Army Hospital. The two individuals in the community that were confirmed positive were tested at Martin Army. The hospital’s spokesperson said that precautions were taken while the patients were in their care.

So far, Fort Benning spokesmen do not believe the cases are connected.

Drive-through testing continues in Columbus, with two drive-through screening sites operated locally. One is operated by the West Central Health District behind its office on Comer Avenue, and the other at Mercy Med, a non-profit clinic on Second Avenue.

Testing began March 16, with the tests being processed by private labs.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will continue to release updates to the confirmed case numbers at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily as testing continues across Georgia.