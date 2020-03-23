Positive cases of coronavirus in Georgia rises to 772, deaths still at 25, 9 cases locally

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The number of cases confired of COVID-19 continues to grow in Georgia, with 772 cases confirmed and 25 deaths in the state. So far, there are still only two confirmed cases in Columbus.

As of today’s daily noon report, the number increased from the 620 cases and 25 deaths reported during last night’s 7 p.m. update.

Both cases reported in Columbus have ties to Fort Benning, with both coming out of Martin Army Hospital. The two individuals in the community that were confirmed positive were tested at Martin Army. The hospital’s spokesperson said that precautions were taken while the patients were in their care.

So far, Fort Benning spokesmen do not believe the cases are connected.

Drive-through testing continues in Columbus, with two drive-through screening sites operated locally. One is operated by the West Central Health District behind its office on Comer Avenue, and the other at Mercy Med, a non-profit clinic on Second Avenue.

Testing began March 16, with the tests being processed by private labs.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will continue to release updates to the confirmed case numbers at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily as testing continues across Georgia.

   County           Cases
Fulton145 
Cobb79 
Dekalb75 
Dougherty64 
Bartow61 
Gwinnett34 
Carroll21 
Cherokee20 
Clayton18 
Lee16 
Clarke14 
Richmond11 
Fayette10 
Floyd10 
Hall10 
Coweta
Henry
Lowndes
Douglas
Forsyth
Unknown
Gordon
Paulding
Chatham
Glynn
Newton
Polk
Rockdale
Spalding
Troup
Columbia
Lamar
Oconee
Peach
Worth
Baldwin
Bibb
Butts
Early
Effingham
Laurens
Lumpkin
Muscogee
Pickens
Sumter
Terrell
Tift
Whitfield
Barrow
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Coffee
Dawson
Heard
Houston
Lincoln
Madison
Miller
Monroe
Morgan
Pierce
Randolph
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Washington
Unknown39 

