COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Pregnant women may be especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Expecting mothers are more susceptible to infection than the average population, because their immune systems are depressed during pregnancy.

Just yesterday, Georgia recorded over 11,000 deaths from the Coronavirus.

“Theoretically, pregnant women may be more susceptible to contracting coronavirus,” Melissa Hatter, Certified Nurse Midwife with OBGYN Associates, said. “At this point there’s not enough data to say that for sure, but pregnancy is considered one of the at-risk comorbidities that we’re concerned about.”

In regards to the vaccine, there is currently limited information about the safety of the vaccine administered during pregnancy. However, some expecting mothers may consider getting it if they fall under one of the current categories that has access to it.

Side effects can occur in people after receiving either of the two available COVID-19 vaccines, especially after the second dose. According to the CDC, these side effects are not expected to be any different for pregnant people than for non-pregnant people.

“Most places that are administering the vaccination, if you are pregnant or have some sort of medical condition, they are requiring a letter or a form from your obstetrical provider or your medical provider stating that they recommend the vaccination and that it’s ok for you to have that done,” Hatter said.

Hatter says the most important thing for women to do to prevent complications is to continue with prenatal care and routine evaluations from obstetrical providers throughout their pregnancies.

One of the ways for low risk patients to continue prenatal care remotely is to utilize telemedicine resources that have become more readily available throughout this pandemic.