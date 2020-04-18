President discusses ag, food relief funding and re-opening America

WASHINGTON- (CBS) The Trump Administration unveiled a program to offer relief for food suppliers, as it continues to defend the plan to reopen the country against calls for greater federal testing capability.

The president announced a multi-billion-dollar relief program for U.S. farmers and ranchers.

“The program will include direct payments to farmers as well as mass purchases of dairy, meat and agricultural produce to get food to the people in need,” said President Trump.

Then, President Trump bashed what he called “false reporting” — after some governors said the federal government was “passing the buck” on his three-phase guidelines to gradually reopen the country.

“The governors are responsible for testing and I hope they’re going to use the tremendous available capacity that we have,” said President Trump.

“It’s up the governors. It’s up to the states, well then provide the funding,” said Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Our best scientists and health experts access that states today have enough tests to implement the criteria of phase 1 if they choose to do so,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

President Trump lashed out a Congressional Democrats on Twitter, demanding they return to Washington to add more money to the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I just don’t know why they can’t do a quick voice vote and replenish it and give it $250 billion,” said Larry Kudlow, Director, National Economic Council.

Democratic leaders continue negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after funding ran out.

“We want to — we have said put more money in, but do it in a way so it works for all businesses, not just the larger ones,” said Democratic New York Senator and House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer says he believes both sides are close to a deal.

Vice President Mike Pence says the Administration has sent detailed letters to the nation’s governors outlining resources they’ve received from FEMA. He says the Task Force with speak with governors again on Monday.