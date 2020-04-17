President Donald Trump announces guidelines for opening up America again

US President Donald Trump flanked by US Vice President Mike Pence takes questions from journalists during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has given the nation’s governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

In a document provided by by the White House spells out a three-phase approach to easing restrictions that depends on meeting specific case count and hospital capacity thresholds.

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.

Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

President Donald Trump says the final will be made by governor based on specific need for their states. :

“Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states. Every state is very different. They’re all beautiful, we love them all but they’re very, very different. If they need to remain closed we will allow them to do that. And if they believe it is time to re-open we will provide them the freedom and guidance to accomplish that task and very, very quickly… depending on what they want to do.”

You can view the full document here: