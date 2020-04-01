Preventative measures for parents to help children avoid COVID-19 infection

(CNN)- Over the weekend, a baby in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus died. It’s important to note that an investigation is underway to determine the official cause of the child’s death.

But for parents, having their child catch even a mild case is too close for comfort.

Children are catching the virus, but as of now, older people and those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk of getting seriously ill.

Still, according to the CDC, when it comes to detecting the virus, it’s important to remember that the symptoms are the same for children as adults: cold-like symptoms, runny nose, fever and a dry cough.

The CDC says adults make up the majority of COVID-19 cases to date.

But here’s what you need to know about protecting your children against the virus: The importance of handwashing cannot be stressed enough!

Also, sanitize, clean and disinfect high touch areas in household common areas such as tables, chairs, doorknobs, remotes, handles.

Clean washable plush items such as teddy bears.

The CDC also says if your child is healthy there’s no need for them to wear a face mask. The masks are for people with symptoms of illnesses or for people providing care to the sick.

For health officials the biggest concern is children passing the virus to people who are more susceptible, like older family members.

Still, they stress, it’s important to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing for people of all ages.