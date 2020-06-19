Remdesivir trials to start on U.S. children

A drug that showed positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients is now being tested on children.

Researchers say they’re starting advanced trials of Remdesivir in 50 pediatric patients.

Gilead Sciences says the trials will be done in the U.S. and Europe. They will involve children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

The goal is to determine whether the drug is safe and how well it could work.

Right now, Remdesivir is the only drug with emergency approval in the U.S. for treating coronavirus infections.

Earlier studies showed it can speed up the recovery of some adult patients.

