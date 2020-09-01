Researchers offer insight as to whom should receive first doses, once COVID vaccine developed

ATLANTA (WRBL)- Right now, the work continues as drug companies race to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government’s “Operation Warp Speed” aims to get 300 million vaccines by January 2021.

But the big question is: When a vaccine is out, who will get it first?

Doctors say the vaccine should be prioritized for the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions, health care workers, pregnant women and people of color.

Health experts say if enough people recover from the infection and develop antibodies, then a high percentage of the community can become immune.

“Even when vaccines are available, we are going to have to understand, how they work, how effective they are and have enough available for individuals. It’s quite likely that you will need multiple and that you won’t just have a single vaccination to make someone protected, so,” said Bill Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Labs.

Congress has allocated around $10 billion for the vaccine effort through supplemental funding including the Cares Act.