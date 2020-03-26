Resident, employee at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center test positive for COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) – A resident and employee at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This weekend resident of Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center was sent to the hospital for evaluation,” the company says in a statement.

The center says they received the resident’s test results on Monday. They are still in the hospital at this time.

“As of late Tuesday, one of our employees received a positive COIVD-19 result. This employee hasn’t worked for 14 days in our building,” the statement continued.

The center says it had already begun safety measures to limit resident’s exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection. After contacting its respective health departments, they began additional protocols to help ensure the safety of their residents and employees.

“We will be testing all employees and residents. Protective protocols remain in place, and access to our facility is restricted in accordance with federal health care guidelines. Only visits that are medically necessary or related to hospice will be allowed, and then, only under restricted conditions,” the statement says.

Stay with News 3 for more on this story.