River of Life Church reopens amid COVID-19 with new safety measures

Hamilton, Georgia (WRBL) Spiritual music is what’s bringing people together in a time that calls for healing. River of Life Church is reopening its doors to parishioners during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very exciting and we’re a little nervous because these are different times the way we’re coming back in. It’s not your normal Sunday today,” says Dan Rogers, Pastor of River of Life Church.

Some members say they’re happy to return and are protected from COVID-19 with the word of God.

“We’re so glad to be back altogether to be able to worship and praise the Lord together. It’s so different to see everyone in person. says Connie Hiatt, Church Member.

The path to reopening took months of planning. The River of Life Church wanted to provide peace of mind to members before walking on holy ground.

“We have plenty of hand sanitizers and the 6 feet distancing is in place the way we have our chairs set up is within the 6 feet distancing so we’re not on top of each other. We’re offering masks as well for those who would like to have one, says Rogers.

With heavy hearts and worried heads surrounding the pandemic, Pastor Rogers believes there’s no challenge we can’t overcome.

“God did not give us the spirit of fear, he has given us the spirit of power, love, sound, and mind so that’s how we’re operating we’re not going to let fear drive us, we’re going to move forward in faith, trust God and also follow and obey the laws of the land as well,” says Rogers.

Pastor Rogers says the church provided online services during the pandemic. He also says the church will continue to follow the guidelines the CDC has ordered.