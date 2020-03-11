Safe House Ministries take extra safety precautions during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS,Ga (WRBL)- Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Safe House of Chattahoochee Valley Ministry has taken extra precautions to keep the Columbus community safe.

On a daily basis the Ministry takes in more than 200 homeless Columbus citizens off the street to give them a place to live, get a hot meal, and clothing but the coronavirus raises major concerns with the organization seeing so many people on a day to day basis.

“I actually had an email this morning from a volunteer group that comes in to help us, and they asked me should we be nervous,” said Neil Richardson the Executive Director of Safe House Ministries.

Just like any other business Safe House Ministries daily routine has changed tremendously to keep workers and the community in a virus free environment.

“As far as our staff is concerned instead of normally just wiping down and cleaning tables like we always do we are now disinfecting them, the chairs, the doors, and every meeting room to keep everyone safe,”said Richardson.

In addition to the organization taking extra safety measures, they have also partnered with the Piedmont Regional Hospital to provide a pipeline to direct medical assistance for every citizen that walks through their doors.

“Piedmont already sends its medical bus two times a month to provide any kind of care, so yesterday they were able to screen and pay attention to what people are dealing with. We now have the ability to look for signs and symptoms and get them in front of a doctor immediately,” said Richardson.

Safe House Ministries does not plan to close during the outbreak, however they plan to continue to provide medical attention to the homeless and prepare for the worse, according to Richardson.