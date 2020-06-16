SafeHouse Ministries continues testing for COVID-19 in the homeless community

SafeHouse Ministries tested almost 150 people experiencing homelessness for COVID-19 and no positive cases were confirmed among those tested.

This is the second round of testing done at SafeHouse. A few weeks ago, they tested almost 200 people and four came back positive.

News 3 got an inside look into the isolation unit provided for those COVID-19 patients. Neil Richardson with SafeHouse says they were able to use part of their building to help folks shelter in place who did not have a place of their own.

“Each person on their cot gets their own sheets, blankets, pillows and then when we do laundry which is every couple of days you put your dirties in your pillowcase. Pillowcases go by the door, the laundry person who then puts on a full hazmat suit, shield, gloves the whole shoot and match comes in and collects those and takes them to the washer and dryers downstairs,” Richardson said.

Richardson said a family did come in last week to get tested for COVID-19 and the three individuals did test positive.

He says they are not part of the homeless community here in Columbus and are quarantining themselves at home.