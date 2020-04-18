Salem man makes face shields for EAMC workers with 3-D printer

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – A commercial photographer in Salem, Alabama found a way to help the East Alabama Medical Center with personal protective equipment during a nationwide shortage. He’s printing face shields with a three-dimensional printer.

“The idea that you can basically create anything you want and then, practically manufacture it right there in your home with the use of a printer, it just seems really cool to me,” Tristan Cairns said.

Katie and Matthew Wilson, RNs at East Alabama Medical Center

The photographer began making the 3-D face shields a short time ago with two close friends in mind, Katie and Matthew Walton, who are registered nurses at the hospital.

“Helping them, turned into to wanting to help the entire hospital,” he said.

He started out with only one printer and a few rolls of material to make a face shield. But after a Facebook post asking for donations for his endeavor, he says the community responded in kind.

“In one day, I actually had three separate people buy me three additional printers,”

Cairns says everyone else helped purchase more filament, rubber bands that secure the face shield and clear binder sheets.

One printer takes one hour to produce one face shield. “So I’ve got four machines, 24 hours in a day, I can make roughly 96 of these a day.”

Cairns says he’ll continue to make them for as long as he continues to get help and support. If you’d like to help out, you can donate items to the Office Depot in Tiger Town.

Donation table set up at Office Depot in Tiger Town

Here’s a look at how he sets up the printers: