SC Attorney General, other state AGs request investigation ‘into China’s role in pandemic’

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and attorney generals from 17 other states are requesting an investigation into China’s role in the global coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson and attorney generals from the other states signed onto a letter, which was sent Friday to “leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other House and Senate leaders asking for a Congressional investigation,” AG Wilson’s office says.
The other attorney generals who signed onto the letter include those from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” AG Wilson said in the letter. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”
“The Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused death and hardship for millions of Americans. Republican attorneys general, as chief legal officers of their respective states, want to hold China accountable for its actions,” AG Wilson also said. “Congressional hearings are critical to our nation’s understanding of the origins of COVID-19 and efforts by the communist Chinese government to deceive the international community.”
According to AG Wilson’s office, “in April, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt became the first in the nation to file a lawsuit against China, citing a ‘campaign of deceit’ on the part of the Chinese related to the outbreak of the pandemic.” Additionally, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced she’d also to file a lawsuit.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: Dothan man charged after trying to kill man with a car
- Record high unemployment, economic downturn likely to get worse before better
- Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66
- VIDEO: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen do squats, push-ups outside Clearwater courthouse
- Teen sets example for honesty by returning $135,000