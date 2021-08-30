SCAD to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design will be requiring all students and employees to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the university announced Monday.

Those who choose not to get the vaccine will be required to undergo weekly testing, which will be provided for free at designated sites on campus.

“Individuals who do not complete the required testing will not be permitted on SCAD property or in SCAD transportation,” the university’s announcement states.

The fall quarter begins on Monday, Sept. 13. SCAD says the results of a recent survey indicate more than 85% of students and 95% of employees have been or plan to be fully vaccinated by the first day of classes.

SCAD is strongly encouraging all students and employees to become fully vaccinated — a proven method of preventing severe illness from COVID.

The university will be providing vaccinations during the first two weeks of the fall quarter for any students and staff members who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, masks are required for anyone on SCAD property, regardless of their vaccination status. The university is also utilizing other preventative measures, including daily health checks and temperature screenings.