Schley County residents hold prayer drive for COVID-19 victim

ELLAVILLE, Ga (WRBL) – There are roughly 5,300 people in Schley County. The county has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The one death the county has experienced so far belonged to 61-year-old Jimmy Fulks, a staple in the community.

“The Fulks family is a big part of our community… huge,” Nikki Jenkins said.

She organized a prayer motorcade to show the family, the community was with them.”We just wanted to show them that we love them, we can’t hug them. The more people that pulls up just makes my heart explode,” she smiled as she sat in her white pickup truck.

Fulks family outside to accept prayers and respects from Schley County community.

She posted a call-to-action on Facebook asking the community to rally together for the beloved family.

In a single file outside of Schley County Middle High School folks waited to pay their respects. With a Schley County deputy and a siren leading the way, at least 40 cars drove about a five miles down the road to get to the Fulks’ family’s home.

Family stood outside the home with thank you signs, masks and gloves waving.

“Beautiful, just beautiful in support of my husband,” said Jimmy Fulks wife Sandra.

Sandra Fulks, lost beloved husband Jimmy to COVID-19

She fought back tears as she described the scene in front of the home she’s now getting used to living in without her husband.

“It was touching. I can’t thank the community enough. That lets me know that the community loved- they loved my husband as well as his family. He touched more hearts than I realized he did,” she said.