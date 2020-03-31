Seamstresses and fabric cutters needed for COVID-19 mask project

Calling all seamstresses and fabric cutters!

A local nurse, aided by her Sorority sisters, is making masks to help stop the spread of Covid-19.



Sabra Strickland, a registered nurse, is on the front lines of this pandemic. She reached out to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority when she saw a growing need for masks. Her sisters answered, backing the project and helping her collect fabric.



Now the group is looking for more seamstresses and cutters to come on board because it’s not just the healthcare professionals who have a limited supply of protective masks. The public needs them too.



“As healthcare professionals, I feel like we always take for granted that we will always have protective equipment, and with Covid-19 we’re realizing that may not necessarily be the case,” said Sabra Strickland, Registered Nurse.



The group has expanded its plans to include masks for pediatric patients and members of the community. They’ve started their second group of 50 masks.



Once the masks are completed, the group will announce a date and place for anyone to pick up a mask.



Seamstresses and cutters who’d like to help can work in their own homes. Just email the group at columbusalumnaechapter@gmail.com for instructions on the template and fabric.