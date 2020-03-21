Second Muscogee County COVID-19 case reported, both connected to Martin Army Hospital

A second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Muscogee County and both people have connections to Fort Benning, a post spokesman confirmed Saturday night.

The case was reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 7 p.m. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Georgia jumped to 20, according to the Department of Public Health.

At noon on Saturday, there were 14 reported deaths in Georgia. The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia stands at 555.

The second case was a family member who traveled overseas and returned to Georgia in early March, according to a news release put out by Fort Benning. The patient is not being identified and is self-quarantined at home, which is off-post.

Martin Army Community Hospital confirmed the results today, the release said.

The first case in Muscogee County was announced at noon Thursday. That person is being treated in isolation at St. Francis Emory Healthcare, a spokesperson says. That person is the spouse of a military retiree and first presented at Martin Army Community Hospital, according to a hospital Facebook posted Saturday afternoon.

The tests for both individuals were ordered and done at Martin Army, a post spokesman said Saturday night.

The second case has been self-quarantined since March 12.

The patient started to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms and contacted the Nurse Advice Line where the patient was advised to proceed to the emergency room at Martin, according to the Fort Benning release.

The patient was received by the ER team through the screening entrance where the patient was further screened. The sample was sent to an approved lab for testing.

“The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning will take the necessary precautions to protect our community to the best of our ability,” said Commanding General Maj. Gen. Gary M. Brito. “We will make decisions based on facts and analysis as the situation continues to change. We will continue to work with our local partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force, our families and our communities.”

Fort Benning has moved to Health Protection Condition Charlie, which means suspending the Trusted Traveler Program and limiting installation access to military ID cardholders and those who have an Automated Installation Entry (AIE) card.