Sen. John Cornyn: Entities in the Rio Grande Valley have been administered $530 million in federal COVID-19 relief

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Senator John Cornyn visited the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 response.
During a press conference at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), Sen. Cornyn announced that entities in the Rio Grande Valley have been administered a total of $530 million in federal COVID-19 relief resources from Congress.
The $530 million in funding for the Rio Grande Valley will be administered as follows, according to Sen. Cornyn
- $97 million for health care facilities
- $133.6 million for public schools
- $179 million for local governments
- $4.8 million for public housing
- $68 million for colleges and universities
- $34,864,258 for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
- $3,608,280 for Texas Southmost College
- $20,022,398 for South Texas College
- $9,501,756 for Texas A&M International University
- $21.4 million for public transportation
- $7,599,697 for the City of Brownsville
- $3,717,342 for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Corporation – Harlingen UZA
- $10,119,614 for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Corporation – McAllen UZA
- $26.4 million for local airports
- $1,857,797 for Brownsville/South Padre Island International
- $30,000 for South Texas International at Edinburg
- $20,450,551 for Valley International
- $30,000 for Mid Valley Airport
- $4,016,251 for McAllen Miller International
- $20,000 for Port Isabel-Cameron County
Sen. Cornyn also received a briefing at a roundtable with Rio Grande Valley county judges on efforts to combat COVID-19 and how the region has utilized federal resources from the CARES ACT.
Watch the raw conference below.