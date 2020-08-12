LIVE NOW /
Sen. John Cornyn: Entities in the Rio Grande Valley have been administered $530 million in federal COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Senator John Cornyn visited the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 response.

During a press conference at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), Sen. Cornyn announced that entities in the Rio Grande Valley have been administered a total of $530 million in federal COVID-19 relief resources from Congress.

The $530 million in funding for the Rio Grande Valley will be administered as follows, according to Sen. Cornyn

  • $97 million for health care facilities
  • $133.6 million for public schools
  • $179 million for local governments
  • $4.8 million for public housing
  • $68 million for colleges and universities
    • $34,864,258 for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
    • $3,608,280 for Texas Southmost College
    • $20,022,398 for South Texas College
    • $9,501,756 for Texas A&M International University
  • $21.4 million for public transportation
    • $7,599,697 for the City of Brownsville
    • $3,717,342 for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Corporation – Harlingen UZA
    • $10,119,614 for the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council Corporation – McAllen UZA
  • $26.4 million for local airports
    • $1,857,797 for Brownsville/South Padre Island International
    • $30,000 for South Texas International at Edinburg
    • $20,450,551 for Valley International
    • $30,000 for Mid Valley Airport
    • $4,016,251 for McAllen Miller International
    • $20,000 for Port Isabel-Cameron County
Sen. Cornyn also received a briefing at a roundtable with Rio Grande Valley county judges on efforts to combat COVID-19 and how the region has utilized federal resources from the CARES ACT.

Watch the raw conference below.

