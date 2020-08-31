Shooters of Columbus are experiencing a gun and ammo shortage as sales increase

Shooters of Columbus says COVID-19 has their shelves emptier than ever. Right now, they have a gun and ammunition shortage.

Nicole Bessinger is one of the co-owners of Shooters. She says the first big wave of sales started in early Spring due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

“We’ve had people walk in who have never owned a gun, never touched a firearm and they felt it was time to get something to protect themselves,”Bessinger said.

The second wave occurred right after protests against racial injustice swept the U.S.

“Unfortunately, right now we can’t really keep up with the demand because the manufacturers are only set to make so many fire arms and make so many ammunition each year,” Bessinger said.

She says although certain shelves may be empty, it’s not stopping their sales.