Shooters of Columbus are experiencing a gun and ammo shortage as sales increase

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shooters of Columbus says COVID-19 has their shelves emptier than ever. Right now, they have a gun and ammunition shortage. 

Nicole Bessinger is one of the co-owners of Shooters.  She says the first big wave of sales started in early Spring due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

“We’ve had people walk in who have never owned a gun, never touched a firearm and they felt it was time to get something to protect themselves,”Bessinger said.

The second wave occurred right after protests against racial injustice swept the U.S.   

“Unfortunately, right now we can’t really keep up with the demand because the manufacturers are only set to make so many fire arms and make so many ammunition each year,” Bessinger said.

She says although certain shelves may be empty, it’s not stopping their sales. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 75°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 73°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories