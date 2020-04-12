Shroud of Turin exhibited on Holy Saturday

(CNN) – Christian communities around the world are struggling to celebrate Easter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many churches shuttered and traditional events cancelled, forcing the faithful to celebrate Holy Week and Easter in their homes.

In a momentous gesture by the Archbishop of Turin a special online viewing of a holy relic was made possible.

On Holy Saturday, the Archbishop arranged a special online exhibition of the Holy Shroud of Turin.

The Shroud of Turin is a religious relic considered by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus Chris.

In a letter to the Archbishop of Turin, Pope Francis expressed his “warm appreciation” for the gesture.