Six days later, Columbus woman still waiting on results of COVID-19 test

As COVID-19 test results are starting to come back into Columbus, some of the first people tested are still awaiting results.

It is leaving some who have been tested and are in self-quarantine frustrated and on edge as they await the results.

One woman who has been waiting six days. She’s tired, sick and wants to know what’s wrong with her. Elizabeth Graybill has been ill since mid-February. She has been to the doctor multiple times and tested negative for the flu three times.

The 54-year-old woman knows something’s not right as she sits in her Midtown Columbus home. She is in self-quarantine and takes care of her elderly mother.

She tested at a drive-thru site Tuesday. She was told that it would take 48-72 hours for the results to be known.

It has now been more than six days. And the hardest part has been the uncertainty.

“This process has been extremely, extremely frustrating,” Graybill said. “The waiting, for me, has been worse than actually just knowing what it is that’s wrong with you. These people are the ones who have the answers you so seek. And it’s like you can’t get any answers.”