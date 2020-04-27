Small business loan program restarts, runs into snags

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The second round of loan applications for the government’s program to aid small businesses hit by the coronavirus has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration.

Bankers are complaining that they can’t get their applications into the SBA system that processes and approves loans.

The agency says it notified lenders Sunday it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once, but the head of a banking trade group says the change was too last-minute.

The first round of loan applications was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA.