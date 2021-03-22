Some Alabama communities struggle with Covid-19 vaccine distribution as vaccine eligibility expands

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — In Central Alabama, Chilton County is among the lowest-ranked counties for Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

This comes as more than 2 million people in the state on March 22 become eligible to receive the vaccine. Several communities, including Chilton County, are lagging behind as far as vaccine distribution goes. Mayor Jeff Mims of Clanton says one of the biggest issues is not having enough vaccine distribution sites.

Chilton county has distributed about 7,000 doses of the vaccine, in comparison to Jefferson County’s 187,000 doses. Mims said it’s a major source of frustration for many in the community, especially when they are seeing people in smaller counties get the vaccine.

“The only place I know we can get shots in Clanton is at the Health Department,” Mims said. “They just do it two days a week, so there’s people in our town having to go to other counties to get the shots and we are not getting enough shots.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health plans to increase vaccination clinics statewide starting March 29-April 2. In the coming weeks, they are also working to improve vaccine education awareness statewide.