Some doctors fear America faces second wave of COVID-19 infections

WASHINGTON (CNN)- Some states are preparing to move forward despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus and health officials say this might only be the first round of the battle against the pandemic.

“The concern is that in the fall both the Coronavirus and flu might hit at the same time,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tells The Washington Post, a second wave of the coronavirus, later this year, could be “more difficult” than the current strand.

Protests in several states over the past few days have calling for an end to stay-at-home restrictions.

“There are young people trying to support their families and you’ve decided no, you’re not essential.” said one protester.

Last week, President Trump unveiled suggested benchmarks for states to start easing social distancing measures, but Redfield called for state officials to continue promoting social distancing and to increase contact tracing and testing.

“We are one of the states with the lowest testing capacity. So, is this OK? No. But we’re going to have to be creative and innovative in how we look for solutions because it is really clear that we cannot rely on the federal government to help us out right now,” said Gov. Kate Brown, (D) Oregon.

More than 45,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.