Some state leaders say national strategy missing in COVID-19 fight

(CNN)- “We’re not on the same page. There is not unity in the — in our community or any community right now,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

State by state, county by county, or even city by city. each, coming up with their own rules, or lack thereof, on how to combat the coronavirus. And many feel the pressure mounting with cases surging over the last couple weeks to record highs.

“We had to beg to be able to implement masking orders,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Local leaders say a lack of federal mandates on measures like masks create challenges. making their jobs tougher. They also point to mixed messaging from the White House, including this statement from president Saturday night:

“Now we have tested almost 40 million people. By so doing we show cases 99% of which are totally harmless,” President Trump said Saturday.

That’s not true according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It estimates that 35% of cases are asymptomatic. But not even the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was willing to admit the president’s claims were inaccurate.

“I totally support the C.D.C.,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. “I’m not going to get into who’s right and who’s wrong.”

Others argue that’s exactly the problem.

“We need a national strategy and we’re only as strong as our weakest link right now. We went through hell. We cannot afford to go through hell again,” said Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersy.