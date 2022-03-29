COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has joined a lawsuit over the federal mask requirement on public transportation, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson argues the requirement exceeds the Biden Administration’s authority. Wilson said the administration is using a failed interpretation of the quarantine statute to authorize the rule.

“People need to get from place to plate without having their liberty infringed upon,” Wilson said in a statement. “The chief executives of the major airlines are calling on President Biden to allow the mask mandate at airports and on planes to expire next month and they know what’s best for their passengers and employees.”

Twenty states joined on the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Other states on the lawsuit are Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The public transportation mask mandate was set to expire March 18 but was extended for one more month while the CDC develops more targeted policies.

The lawsuit is seeking the removal of the mandate and an injunction against enforcement.

Read the full 31-page complaint here.