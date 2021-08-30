Southeast Health receives COVID support from FEMA

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency,

approximately 20 military medical personnel are deployed to Dothan, Alabama, according to U.S. Army North COVID-19 Hospital Support.

In Alabama, one team of approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force are

supporting Alabama at Southeast Health, beginning on August 29.

Since August 2021, approximately 100 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy are working alongside civilian healthcare providers in civilian hospitals, helping treat COVID-19 patients in three states as part of the whole-of-government response to the pandemic.

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, manages on

behalf of the Combatant Command the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operations, in

support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human

Services, since March 2020.