Sponsors of SC bill on Vaccination Rights Act to speak in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Sponsors of a new vaccination bill will speak in Greenville on Tuesday.

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Greenville County Square to announce the intention of South Carolina legislators to pre-file a bill, the Vaccination Rights Act.

The intention of the Vaccination Rights Act is to protect South Carolinians regarding the privacy of medical records and discrimination by vaccination status. Further information will be announced on Tuesday.

Speakers met in Greenville Tuesday to discuss the pre-filing of the Vaccination Rights Act in SC. (WSPA)

Present will be sponsors of the bill, in addition to other speakers.