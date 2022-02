GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s floor leader has introduced the “Unmask Georgia Students Act.”

The measure, introduced by Republican Senator Clint Dixon of Buford, says that school districts couldn’t require face coverings unless parents opt their children out.

The plan lets public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates–running through June 30, 2023.

Roughly 45 school districts in Georgia have one or more schools that impose mask mandates on students.