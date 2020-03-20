State Department issues strongest warning possible to Americans: Avoid international travel

The State Department issued the following Level 4 health advisory to Americans on Thursday:

“Warning: If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe.”

“We’re still going to need airlines to bring freight but as far as travel it doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Gov. Mike DeWine (R) from Ohio.

This, as President Trump held a conference call with all of the nation’s governors during a visit to FEMA with Vice President Mike Pence, who urged hospitals across America to postpone elective surgeries.

“Please explain to your citizens that this will have a direct impact on hospital capacity. By suspending elective surgeries, it will free up more space in hospitals, including respirators,” said Vice President Pence.

Worried governors asked for clarification.

“That is, however, an incredibly important source of revenue for these hospitals in profits. So, as you are putting together the next round of stimulus, I would ask you to please consider direct and sizable stimulus to our hospital because they’re really bearing the brunt of this,” asked Gov. Gina Raimondo, (D) Rhode Island.

The first day of spring delivered deserted streets and a grim new reality in Europe.

The deadliest center of the pandemic has now changed, with Italy passing China in the number of coronavirus deaths.